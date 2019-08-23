St. Peter Public Library advocates for library attendance with school back in session

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - As a new school year approaches, schedules get busier.
For many kids, that means less time at the library.
The St. Peter Public Library is trying to keep young readers coming back to the library, even after school starts back up.
To try and maintain attendance, the library is putting out an exciting slate of events for the upcoming season.
“The rec department just put out our fall brochure a little bit ago and its chalk full of events and activities coming up this fall to keep people coming back to the library,” Brenda McHugh of the St. Peter Public Library said.
McHugh also says a big emphasis the library workers make to kids is to make reading a daily habit.
For more information on the library festivities visit http://www.saintpetermn.gov/library.
