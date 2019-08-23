Waterville’s Hot Summer Nights concludes for the summer

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — The third year of Waterville’s Hot Summer Nights held on the 4th Thursday of May, June, July and August, ended on great weather August 22.
The nights feature model cars and antique fire trucks, a band, food and community fundraisers.
The antique fire trucks are a unique feature to the evening of community entertainment organized by community leaders.
“They used to have a firemen’s dance in August and so they decided that was a lot of work, they just decided, let’s just couple up with Hot Summer Nights and so they sponsored the band for tonight and said we’ll invite neighboring towns to bring their older fire trucks,” said Waterville Chamber of Commerce president, Del Point.
Plans for next year’s Hot Summer Nights are already underway and a part of the funds for next year are already raised.
