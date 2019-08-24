Chalk Fest raises awareness for pedestrian safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second local Chalk Fest brought out community chalk artists Saturday to raise awareness for pedestrian safety.
Fifteen artists created colorful masterpieces in downtown Mankato.
Some pieces were abstract and some were realistic.
Artist Kimberly Wood has been creating chalk art pieces for around five years.
This was her second year participating in this festival, and her piece follows other art she’s done throughout the year.
“Pretty much the series I’ve done all of this year has been women portraiture. I guess it emulates a lot of what I love," she said.
But the event served a bigger purpose.
Southern Minnesota Independent Living Enterprises and Services, or SMILES, held the event to raise awareness for pedestrian safety, especially for pedestrians with disabilities.
“We have some group citizens for accessibility, and they talk about accessibility issues in the community, and they brought up pedestrian safety was a big issue for them," SMILES executive director Bonnie Danberry said.
The event featured a wheelchair accessibility course, a pedestrian safety course and more.
Wood said the event was a unique way to raise awareness and also bring artists together.
“It’s a really great way to involve the community and bring arts into it," she said.
The art will be on display at 221 E Hickory Street until weather washes it away.
