The Kato Cycle Club hosts Hill Climb competition

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Local and out of state riders are competing today all in hopes of being named – King of the Hill.
The rider with the fastest time going up the hill has the opportunity to claim the title.
“So when you’re going up the hill usually, typically you do a second gear hold shot and you pray. You just kind of twist the throttle and you’ll feel it as you go up the hill. You’ll know if you’re having a good run going or you’ll know if it’s not going to be so great,” Kato cycle club member Shane Sandmeyer said.
Riders starting at the age of four years old and up battle in different classes for the first round of competition.
Then the winners of each class compete to be named champion.
15–year–old Wisconsin rider, Bodee O'Neil says he prepares and trains for competitions like this for hours weekly.
He executed a 6.4 second trip in the 450 class.
“I sit there and I try to calm down and then as I’m going up there I talk to my dad about the lines and what I’m going to choose to do and give him a fist bump and go,” Wisconsin rider Bodee O’Neil said.
The Kato Cycle Club hosts a variety of competitions – they’ll host a Motocross race on September 21.
