Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Show preserving history

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Show is in its 46th year of preserving history and having some family fun while doing it.
The Pioneer Power Show hosted by the Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association, that now sits on 130 acres, blossomed from its humble beginnings.
“Actually how it started was one of our members on our family farm, they just, a few neighbors got together and we started doing field activities and it just grew form there,” said president of the Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association, Bill Thelemann.
Field demonstrations of older working equipment captivated crowds as they went all the way back in time to plowing with two horses.
“This is the way they used to plant like your corn and it’s called checking and it drops the seed every 40 inches and so you can cultivate it with a team of horses, you can go any direction,” said Thelemann.
Along with displays of old machinery at work were antique tractors, snowmobiles and everything in between, including the makers of the tools to repair the machinery.
“Farm life and everything else was a blacksmith shop and the blacksmith shop was used to do a lot of repair on this machinery, make horseshoes and shoe horses,” said Thelemann.
“It’s the ability to take metal and reform it from the blacksmith, the old style, it’s the feel of a hammer in your hand, it’s pretty cool,” said blacksmith Wyatt Bienfang.
The Pioneer Power Show keeps it old school, but the event has a little something for everyone, making it a family affair.
“We’ve been out here since 1993, my kids have grown up out here, my daughter has been running the booth since she was just a little tyke, my son, who is now a phenomenal blacksmith, my beautiful bride is in the blacksmith shop, to our shop at home to our shop here it has been a family affair for sure,” said Bienfang.
“I’m the fifth generation of this show, I’m not but my family is, there’s been a lot of people here for a long time.”
They wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Putting on a nice show and having people come and enjoy it, that’s our reward, no one gets paid for anything. It’s all volunteer and we got a very good volunteer group, very talented group they do a very fine job, so we’re fortunate that way.”
The Pioneer Power Show continues Saturday and Sunday.
