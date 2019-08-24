New Ulm commemorates Dakota War with walking tours

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm is commemorating the Dakota war with presentations and tours this weekend.
A walking tour today featured the existing Dakota war sites in downtown New Ulm.
The tour began at the Brown County Historical Society Annex, then stretched across three blocks of history.
Each stop had a story about its role in the battle.
“When the Indians were kind of coming in from all sides, they put a young woman – a 17 year old woman – into the basement of (the bakery) which is a store a block (away) with a powder keg. And if the Indians breached, she was to blow everybody up, 150 people in that basement because they didn’t want the Indians to capture them,” tour guide Julie Soehren said.
The commemoration concludes tomorrow with guided tours of the Pioneer Section at the New Ulm City Cemetery.
All of the presentations and tours are free and open to the public.
