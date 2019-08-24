New Ulm Farmers’ Market well underway, local vendors prep months in advance

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Farmers’ Market is well underway, but many local vendors put in months of work before the market even opened.
One of the market’s longest standing vendors, Darrell Platz, said he starts planting his tomatoes in February and his onions in the middle of April.
He said he has about 500 feet of cucumbers and 1,000 tomato plants, among other produce.
“We start them in a greenhouse so we can get our vegetables to a farmers’ market as early as possible. Because everybody’s looking for the first cucumbers, the first tomatoes," Platz said.
The New Ulm Farmers’ Market is open Thursdays from 2:30-5:30 and Saturdays from 9:00-12:00.
They are located at 1220 Westridge Road.
