Rebels prepare for new competition this football season

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) — The United South Central football team is eyeing another state tournament berth.
The squad is being led by a strong group of seniors who are determined to make this goal a reality.
“We were all key contributors last year and we’ve all been in football since fourth grade and kind of been the leaders of our grade so everyone knows that we show them the ropes and everything, so they have people to look up to,” Carson Wegner, Rebels senior defensive end/left tackle, said.
“I think the expectation that these guys have for the younger guys, the leadership that they have, demonstrating the right way to do it both in the classroom and on the football field, I think you can see it with this group and then just to see true leadership. We tell the guys that good teams are led by the coaches and great teams are led by the players and I think you see that with this group,” Brandon Neseth, Rebels head coach, said.
The squad is preparing themselves for some changes in opponents new as teams join their section.
“We come in the same as every year, but we know it’s going to be a lot harder to do what we did last year because of new competition, Waterville, they were a good 2A school last year, and we’ve got New Ulm and a whole bunch of new teams in the section, so we’ve got a lot of competition to face,” Wegner said.
“Our team is pumped for our new section and I think a really fun game will be Alden–Conger, they’re a close team, there’s a lot of talk already, and we’re just, we’re excited, and we’re going to be ready for that game,” Isaac Meyer, Rebels senior quarterback/defensive back, said.
These seniors recognize that this is the last season they will have together as Rebels and they’re itching to get out on the field to show how much they’ve improved over the years.
“I’m super excited, this is just, I’ve been waiting for this since I was a freshman so it’s nice that it’s here finally,” AJ Kloos, Rebels senior wide receiver/linebacker, said.
“This is my first group we had as freshman and to kind of see this group all the way through, have the state run we had last year and do things that this program hadn’t done has been really fun to work with this group and see them improve each year that I’ve worked with them,” Neseth said.
The team will suit up for their first game of the season Friday, Aug. 30 as they take on Fillmore Central.
“Yeah it’s exciting, we finally get to hit someone other than our own teammates, so we’re excited,” Wegner said.
