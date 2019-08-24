Sen. Rich Draheim targets overbilling of building permit fees

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) will chair a hearing of the Senate Select Committee on Homeownership Affordability and Availability focusing on the topic.
A recent release of a report from the Housing Affordability Institute details numerous concerns across Minnesota with municipal building permits and a lack of required reporting.
Specifically, the report, found below, reveals that from 2014-2017, only 108 Minnesota municipalities filed annual reports with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry concerning the building fees they charge, an action that is required by state law for all municipalities who charge permit fees.
Furthermore, of the cities that actually filed the required reports, they generated $78 million in excess revenue from these fees from 2014-2018, which is a direct violation of state law.
The state statue permits cities to charge these fees, provided they are “fair, reasonable, and proportionate the actual cost of the service for which the fee is imposed.”
“It is no secret: Minnesota lacks affordable homeownership opportunities across the state,” Sen. Draheim said. "It has been said that for every $1,000 increase in the cost of housing, 4,000 individuals are priced out of the market. Anything that artificially drives up the cost of housing, such as excessive permit fees, further increases that problem. Cities should not use these fees as an extra source of revenue.”
The next meeting of Senate Select Committee on Home Ownership Affordability and Availability will take place in St. Paul on Sept. 10.
