South Central College has welcome week for freshman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week South Central College prepared incoming freshman for the academic year.
Today the college held a conference on financial aid, helped students with getting their books, finding their class locations and answered questions.
Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs DeAnna Burt, wants students to know guidance like this is available year round.
“This isn’t a one time experience. This is what we do every day. So we structure all of our programming around student success initiatives so even beyond this first day or first week of getting started, students can always have access to these levels of support throughout the college," Burt said. "Whether that’s in our welcome center or advising office, we have counselor’s available to support students outside of the class.”
Fall classes officially start this Monday.
