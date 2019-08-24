VINE Faith in Action host “Taking A Fresh Look at Hospice Care”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action is hosting a presentation about hospice care from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the VINE Adult Community Center.
The presentation, entitled “Taking A Fresh Look at Hospice Care,” will be conducted by Laurie Jensen, Ecumen Hospice, and VINE staff.
The presentation is designed for anyone who needs education on hospice, including Medicare admission criteria for hospice services and when to refer someone to hospice. There will also be testimonies from families who have experienced hospice care.
The event is free for VINE members and available to the public for $5.
For more information about the event or to register, visit this link or call (507) 387-1666.
