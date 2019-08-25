Children learn about pollination at youth conservation day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Pheasants Forever hosted the 2nd Youth Conservation Day today in Fairmont.
The organization held the event to teach kids about Environmental conservation and why it is important. Activities for participants centered around this year’s theme — pollination.
Educational Chairman of Pheasants Forever Thea Nutt explained why it’s so important to teach children conservation and pollination.
“If we don’t have, you know, pollination then we won’t have most of what our lives are made up of today. We won’t have our clothes we won’t have most of the food we eat," she said. "By coming out here we can help teach about those things but at the same time they can have fun and be active.”
The group’s motto for “No child left indoors” was another theme for the event.
“To get all the kids out, enjoying the outdoors there not inside playing there video games, just get them out of the house.," said Vice President of pheasants forever, Josh Nutt. “No child left indoors is kind of a big theme we go off of."
The event included pony rides, archery, paint ball and bounce houses.
For more information on the Pheasants Forever organization and upcoming events visit this link.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.