Fischer Family Farms Pork growing through niche market

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A local hog operation is using years of experience and select genetics to keep up with a niche market in the industry.
Timothy Fischer has been a part of the pork industry for nearly 20 years and the venture with Fischer Family Farms Pork started with an idea from a friend.
“A friend of mine who sold lettuce to restaurants in the cities, he said these chefs are screaming for pork and beef up there, I know what you have for genetics, why don’t you try it, and I think we started with six or seven restaurants and the rest is history, so to speak,” said owner of Fischer Family Farms Pork, Timothy Fischer.
From there, the business expanded,
“Now we have about 70 restaurants that we furnish, a couple convenience stores, we have about five colleges we take care of. We recently moved into the corporate world,” said Fischer.
“When I first started I thought you know, we’ll butcher a few pigs here and there and make a little extra cash, life is good, but now it’s like I’ve created this big two-headed monster that is now controlling me, which not in a bad way,” said Fischer.
Fischer selects specific hog genetics across varying species to adhere to the market he’s found himself in with his operation made up of around 60% of a combination of berkshire and duroc and the other 40% is a combination of yorkshire and hampshire.
“Berkshire and duroc are popular now for the redness of the meat and the marbling, but we also like to throw a little hampshire in it that gives them a bigger frame and then we put a little bit of yorkshire with it because they generally have larger litters,” said Fischer.
The standing boar on their farm is the new staple in their operation.
Fischer also supplies pork for the Grandstand events at the Minnesota State Fair.
