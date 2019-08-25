Love in Mankato event draws hundreds of people

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Love was in the air today at Sibley Park at the 6th annual Love in Mankato.
The House of Worship hosted the event, giving family and friends a completely free day of fun games, activities and food.
Through donations they also offered free school supplies, clothing and diapers to anybody who needed it.
Founders David and Priscilla Coffee created the event to bring the community together and spread the message of love.
David Coffee says the event was how they put the word “love” in action.
“Really, honestly, the one thing we always say is we say I love you a lot. But a lot of times its not always put into action,"he said. And we believe that love is an action word and so this is our way of showing it just by demonstrating love and showing it to our community.”
Life light music performed a free concert and added to the theme of giving back by passing around an offering where people could donate to an organization that helps feed starving kids in Africa.
To learn more about the organization and how to donate follow this link.
