Mankato Long John Silver’s to close Sunday evening

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Long John Silver’s will be permanently closing Sunday, Aug. 25 due to a leasing dispute.
According to general manager Nicole Randolph, the restaurant’s lease is up at the end of the month and the landlord is not willing to negotiate building renovations.
“A lot of people have been upset. They’re sad. They don’t want to see us go,” she said.
The Mankato location is only the second Long John Silver’s location in Minnesota.
Customer Rob Barnett, who grew up in Mankato, said he’s been to the restaurant many times.
“I remember this location, coming with my dad, you know, coming to get fish, so, you know, it’s unfortunate that it’s closing," he said.
Customer John Kitzmann said he liked to come to the restaurant once a month with his two sons.
“I’m going to miss it here. I really like the fish, especially the tartar sauce,” he said.
The restaurant, located at 1060 Madison Avenue, will close at nine p.m. unless it runs out of food before that time.
