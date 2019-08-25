Many area roads closed this week for construction projects

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Many roads will be closed this week for multiple construction projects in southern Minnesota.
A portion of Glenwood Avenue will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.
The location of the closure will be on Glenwood Avenue between Warren Street and Division Street.
The closure comes as part of the Cherry Street project.
A detour will be provided for traffic.
The road is expected to re-open by early October, weather permitting.
Blue Earth County Public Works staff will be fog sealing Blue Earth County Roads 12 and 17. Travelers are advised to use an alternate route.
County Road 12 from Adams Street North to Blue Earth County Road 3 will close on Tuesday.
County Road 17 from Carver to Eagle Lake will close on Thursday.
Fog seal requires 2 to 3 hours to dry after the application. Public work forces will be applying the fog seal to one lane at a time, allowing traffic to use the adjacent lane. Once a lane has been coated with the fog seal and has dried, the lane will be re-opened, with crews moving onto another lane.
Fog sealing will continue throughout the week. All residents will have access and thru traffic will be allowed, but motorists should expect delays. In the event of an emergency, the Public Works staff suggests driving slowly straight across the applied fog seal to the dry lane or the lane that the fog seal has not been applied to and avoid making any sharp turns.
In the event that weather prohibits work to begin on the anticipated dates, road closures will be postponed to the following day (Wednesday and Friday).
Highway 13 in Waseca will be closed beginning Tuesday, weather permitting, as crews apply a seal coat.
Motorists travelling on Highway 13 between U.S. Highway 14 and Waseca High School should anticipate lane closures. Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should slow down, drive with caution and be alert for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.
The sealcoating is expected to be completed by the end of the week, weather permitting. Crews will return in a few weeks time to paint final striping.
The northbound right lane of U.S. Highway 169 in St. Peter from Broadway to Union Street will be closed for maintenance work beginning Tuesday, weather permitting.
The lane is expected to re-open on Thursday, weather permitting.
In addition to the right lane closure, city side streets will be closed off as the operation moves from south to north and driveway access will experience short term (1 to 2 hours) closures after the maintenance operation goes through.
The work consists of micro-surfacing with asphalt and small rocks to extend the life of the pavement and provide a smoother ride until MnDOT can resurface Highway 169 in 2022.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the work zone and be alert for workers, traffic controls and equipment.
Highway 22 between Mapleton and Wells will be closed beginning Wednesday, weather permitting, as crews apply a seal coat.
Highway 22 traffic from Township Road 49 near Mapleton to Thurman Street in Wells should anticipate lane closures. Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should slow down, drive with caution and be alert for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.
The sealcoating is expected to be completed by sometime during the next week – or approximately five working days after work has begun, weather permitting. Crews will return in a few weeks time to paint final striping.
