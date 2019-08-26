Authorities searching for missing man in Spirit Lake

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in northern Iowa are actively searching for a missing man.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Vincent Harvey was last seen near the docks at Parks Marina in Spirit Lake around 11:30 Saturday Night.
Arnolds Park/Okoboji Rescue and Dive Team spent the weekend actively searching for Harvey.
Anyone who may have relevant information to Harvey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dickinson County Communications Center at (712) 336-2525.
