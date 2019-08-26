Back-to-school driving tips from Minnesota State Patrol

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many area kids head back to school Monday, which means drivers need to keep an extra eye out for the students on their way to school.
Minnesota State Patrol says staying focused on your surroundings is the best way to prevent any incidents.
They say most school-zone related incidents occur because of a distracted driver.
Failing to yield to a school bus is another common violation seen this time of year.
“You’re required to stop once the flashing lights are starting,” said Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol. “It means reduce your speed and once a stop arm is out, then you’re required to stop twenty feet prior to the bus and behind the bus and just wait for the kids to load or unload safely.”
State Patrol also reminds pedestrians and bikers to wear reflective clothing to become more visible to drivers.
