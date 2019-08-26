Dawson man injured in Renville County ATV crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Dawson man is injured in an ATV crash in Renville County.
Officials responded to the scene just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon about 10 miles northwest of Morton.
Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Colby Hudson of Dawson, was found to be traveling too fast for the conditions, lost control of the ATV and rolled it.
Authorities say Hudson was thrown from the ATV and found drifting in and out of consciousness by other riding partners.
He was taken to the hospital before police arrived on scene. Details on his current condition haven’t been released.
