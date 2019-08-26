Experiencing the State Fair for the first time

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KEYC) — If you grew up in Minnesota, think back to that first time you went to the Minnesota State Fair.
Sounds of laughter filled the air that in turn smelled like some sort of fried food on a stick.
One local family had never gone and thought now was a good time to change that.
“Well, we are adopting. This is kind of the last hurrah as a family until we add some more. We just thought this would be a good time that we could spend with the kids now that they are a little bit older," said Greg and Jamie Bergwick.
Jamie is from Georgia, so she has a pretty good excuse for never attending.
Greg has never attended the state fair because he is not a fan of large crowds, but he made the exception this year bringing son Ethan, daughter Rhiannon and her friend Zandria Harder.
“I figured this could be my only time here, so you only live once!" said Harder.
The day started off with taking in the crowd, people watching and walking around searching for the perfect food.
“Cheese curds. We had some really good cheese curds," Rhiannon said.
“Cheese curds were wonderful," Greg said.
"Cheese curds were good,” added Jamie.
But what's the State Fair without the Ferris Wheel or Tilt-A-Whirl?
The Bergwick's didn't want to find out.
Being regulars at the Blue Earth County Fair, the numbers really stood out.
“The Blue Earth County Fair is a lot smaller," Ethan said. “There is a lot more people in the city than Blue Earth County."
At the end of the day, this family didn’t know what to expect when they travelled up to the Great Minnesota Get Together.
“It went over my expectations," Rhiannon said. " I didn’t think there was going to be this much people here.”
“Nothing could prepare you for it. I was completely in awe over the massive amount of people," Jamie said.
But they were sure about one thing; the county fair was all they needed.
