HOPS for Heroes raises money to end veteran homelessness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday, local groups came together to raise money with a mission to end veteran homelessness.
The George Massad Team at True Real Estate hosted HOPS for Heroes at the Mankato Brewery.
Money raised at the event went to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), an organization that helps homeless veterans and veterans at risk of being homeless.
While he’s never experienced homelessness, veteran Thomas Trateow said he came to the event to support his fellow veterans.
He said one reason veterans might find themselves in a tough position when they come back is because they learn a different way to live during their deployment.
“You know, everything that we do is very regimented. The training that we have is so particular," he said.
He said it can change your mindset, and adapting when you come home can be a challenge.
“It’s almost, you have to kind of forget everything that you’ve learned and change your whole lifestyle," he said.
He said services provided by MACV and other veteran organizations can serve as a way to help reintegrate in society.
“The big thing that we do at MACV is we help with temporary financial assistance, so we’re able to get them out of homelessness by helping them get into housing, whether it be helping them with a security deposit, first month’s rent, helping them with additional months of rent in order for them to stabilize," MACV southern regional leader Sadie Rezac said.
Event organizers said they hope to raise $2500 to $3000.
“You know a lot of times they have those mantras, there’s no man left behind, well that just doesn’t stop on the battlefield," said Trateow.
Organizers said they are hoping to host the event again next year.
