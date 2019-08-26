Local artist’s van stolen

Lake Crystal, Minn. (KEYC) -A local artist’s van filled with original art and supplies was stolen from her home this weekend.
Malia Wiley’s van was stolen from her driveway Saturday night on her farm south of Lake Crystal. Wiley’s husband noticed her van was missing the morning after family left from staying over for a barbecue.
“The next morning when everyone had left we realized that my van was missing,"she said. The minivan I used for work and it also had everything that I take to art festivals and farmers markets. All of my inventory and original paintings are in there."
Wiley is a well-known local artist who now is unsure if she will be able to attend a busy list of upcoming art festivals. She says although it is difficult to lose a vehicle, the most devastating part was losing all her original art, supplies and set up for her art booths.
“So whoever decided to take the van also took all of my business," she added.
Wiley asks the public to keep an eye out for the 2007 Silver Dodge Caravan with black stripes along the doors. The backseat has no seat with the license plate number 239–MWM.
A close friend started a go–fund me–page to help.
