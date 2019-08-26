Local woman included in AARP’s “50 over 50”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The executive director of VINE Faith in Action is selected as one of the 50 most accomplished and inspiring Minnesotans over the age of 50.
Pam Determan made the list, which was compiled by AARP Minnesota and Pollen.
The award recognizes women who have made significant contributions and achievements in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors, in the arts and community.
Determan was nominated by a VINE member who considers her the driving force and advocate for providing services for older adults.
"As an ageing adult, the sky is still the limit. I'm not yet interested in retiring. I still believe that people can make an impact well into their later years and to me this award is an example of that just a little bit."
Determan will receive her award at the 50 Over 50 Celebration on October 17 in Minneapolis.
