Man charged in Chesley Skate Park accident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Andover man is charged in connection with an accident that happened at Chesley Skate Park in Mankato last week.
22-year-old Connor Hudalla is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child.
According to court documents, Hudalla told police he got into the passenger's seat of a vehicle parked at the skate park Tuesday night, while the nine-year-old got behind the wheel and drove into the wall.
Police are also requesting charges for the child's mother, who is accused of looking on during the whole incident.
No one was seriously injured.
