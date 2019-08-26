Man sentenced in fatal pedestrian crash in New Ulm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 21-year-old man is sentenced after striking a pedestrian in New Ulm last fall.
Blake Jarve, of Gibbon, was convicted of a gross misdemeanor for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
New Ulm Police say Jarve struck 70 year-old Roger Saxton in the early morning hours of September 26 at the intersection of Broadway and 12th Street South.
Saxton died at the scene.
Jarve must spend 45 days in jail, 15 of those days can be made up through community service related to driver education.
He’ll also spend two years on probation and owes over $2,400 in restitution to the victim’s family.
