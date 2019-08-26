Nicollet County Bank merges with Pioneer Bank, location now open

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County Bank in St. Peter has now merged with Pioneer Bank, and the bank is letting customers know what they should be aware of during the transition.
The bank is located where Nicollet County Bank was at 220 S 3rd St and opened Monday.
Customers will receive a new debit card that they will need to activate.
There will also be a new online banking service.
Customers can still use the checks that they used with Nicollet County Bank.
Their account number will also stay the same.
“By and large, we’re going to continue to offer the same types of products and services to the customers here in St. Peter that Nicollet County Bank offered," CEO David Krause said.
Customers should have received a packet with detailed information.
This is Pioneer Bank’s eight location in southern Minnesota.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.