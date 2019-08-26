People enjoy locally grown and raised food at farm fest

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) -River City Eatery and The Local Acre held their 6th annual Farm Feast today.
The farm to table dinner is a time for the community to have fun while enjoying a feast completely locally grown and raised.
Held at Local Acre owner Matt Miller’s farm, much of the meal cooked by River City Eatery that evening came straight from his garden as well as local farmer markets.
Miller emphasized the importance of organic sustainable farming.
“We think if we take care of the soil it will take care of us," he said. “So the idea behind organic gardening is just that, to not do any harm. Farm sustainably and take care of what we have".
Owner of River City Eatery and Co-founder of Farm Fest, Mari Harries, is happy to bring the community together using all local resources.
“We just feast like royalty basically," Harries said. "We come together to just be happy and wonder and enjoy what the earth has to offer”.
Entertainment was provided by Nate Boots music as people enjoyed local wine and the outdoors.
