Peppers receive NPF Executives of the Year award

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Aussie Peppers received a notable postseason award from the NPF.
The front office members of the squad were named this year’s NPF Executives of the Year after the Peppers hosted almost 10,000 fans at Caswell Park and brought world class softball to our area.
This year’s team featured a number of players that will take the field for Australian women’s national softball team as they try to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.
The Asia/Oceania softball Olympic qualifier will take place next month.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.