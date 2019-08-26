Pilot praised for 1989 Iowa crash landing dies in Seattle

FILE - In this July 22, 1989 file photo cranes lift the tail section of United Airlines Flight 232 onto a truck after the McDonnell Douglas DC-10 carrying nearly 300 people crash landed at the Sioux City, Iowa, airport. It has been 25 years since the crash but its legacy lives on. It changed the way planes were designed, ensuring more backup systems. It drew attention to the need for disaster emergency preparedness. And the heroic work of the pilot and crew has been lauded in movies and books. (AP Photo) (Source: James Finley)