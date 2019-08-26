St. Peter football is ready for retribution

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Peter Saints are gearing up for the 2019 football season.
The squad is hoping for retribution after last season’s end.
“So we lost in the section semi–finals, I don’t even remember the score but obviously it was a really good team, they got second in state last year so obviously not how we wanted to end our season last year but we play them week two so it’ll be a good battle,” Wyatt Olson, Saints’ senior quarterback, said.
“They made a deep run in the state tournament so I feel like we should have won that game and it just didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to so that revenge games is going to be a lot of fun,” Logan Reese, Saints’ guard/defensive lineman, said.
In order to be successful in that contest and throughout the season the squad knows what is expected of them.
“Come out, communicate well, just have energy, every day, bring that energy and that will translate to games and I think that will be successful for us,” Carson Kennedy, Saints senior center/defensive end, said.
“I think we just have to take it day by and day and go as hard as we can and just stay focused and mentally ready to just give our full effort, that’s how we’re going to be good, you have to buy in every day,” Eli Hunt, Saints senior tackle/guard, said.
In order to stay high energy and productive the squad added a new element to practices.
“So we brought out the music speaker this year so that’s been keeping everyone going and keeping the energy high so I really think that’s helped practices go a little faster these past two weeks but hopefully that can translate to games and keep it going,” Kennedy said.
“For whatever reason it gets them excited so if it gets them excited and they have fun doing it, let’s do it here,” Brian Odland, Saints’ head coach, said.
Coach Odland relies heavily on his strong senior class to keep the energy up and be good examples for the rest of the team.
“They’ve come to be known as a group with high character so I expect that in school and out of school. I do not expect to ever see them quit at practice or a game. They’re the type of kids, they’re going to find a way to win and if they don’t at least we know they’re going to give their best effort and that’s all you can ask for and they’ve just been positive role models for all the other guys, it makes it really like you can see a fun environment in practice,” Odland said.
The squad will display their hard work in the first game of their season against Sibley East on Thursday, Aug. 29, that contest is set for 7:00 p.m.
