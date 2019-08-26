This month in Greater Mankato: GMG talks business awards, state of Ag survey

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Patrick Baker with Greater Mankato Growth joined KEYC News 12 This Midday to talk about what’s happening in greater Mankato. GMG is taking nominations for the Greater Mankato Business Awards & Hall of Fame - Mankato’s premier business awards event.
Nominations are due by September 16th. Find forms on greatermankato.com under Events.
GreenSeam is currently conducting the first-ever Minnesota State of Ag Survey. If you live in and/or do business in Minnesota - they want to hear your real ag story! Prize possibilities for those who submit before August 30th!
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.