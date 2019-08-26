Various road closures set to begin in the upcoming week

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Some area road closures to keep in mind as we begin the work week.
Starting with the Cherry Street project, Glenwood Avenue will be closing at 7 tomorrow morning. The road is expected to be reopened, along with Cherry Street, by the first week of October.
And County Road 12 from Adams Street North to County Road 3 ... and County Road 17 from Carver to Eagle Lake... will close Tuesday and Thursday respectively for a small project to apply fog seal – although this will not disrupt your route as crews will be working on one lane at a time.
Lastly, Highway 22 from Mapleton to Wells will close Wednesday.
That's for scheduled maintenance work as crews apply a seal coat.
The road is expected to be open in 5 working days.
