Various road closures set to begin in the upcoming week
By Mary Rominger | August 25, 2019 at 9:51 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 10:49 PM

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Some area road closures to keep in mind as we begin the work week.

Starting with the Cherry Street project, Glenwood Avenue will be closing at 7 tomorrow morning. The road is expected to be reopened, along with Cherry Street, by the first week of October.

And County Road 12 from Adams Street North to County Road 3 ... and County Road 17 from Carver to Eagle Lake... will close Tuesday and Thursday respectively for a small project to apply fog seal – although this will not disrupt your route as crews will be working on one lane at a time.

Lastly, Highway 22 from Mapleton to Wells will close Wednesday.

That's for scheduled maintenance work as crews apply a seal coat.

The road is expected to be open in 5 working days.

