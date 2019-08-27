Arlington man faces manslaughter charges in fatal crash

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - An Arlington man faces manslaughter charges in connection to a deadly June 1 motorcycle crash.
According to the criminal complaint, Curtis Marc Petzel was driving a tractor, pulling a livestock trailer on Highway 19 in Sibley County.
The trailer separated from the tractor and went into the opposite lane, colliding with Marvin and Kathy Fandrich, who were riding on a motorcycle. Both were killed.
An investigation found Petzel's trailer was loosely connected to his tractor because he used the wrong ball on his hitch.
He also allegedly failed to secure it with safety chains and did not hook up the cable for the trailer's brake lights.
Petzel faces six charges, including second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular operation.
If convicted, he could face up to 42 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.