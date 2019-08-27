Body of missing man recovered in Okoboji

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The body of a missing man in northern Iowa has been recovered.
Authorities identified the body as 24-year-old Vincent Harvey who has been considered missing since Sunday morning.
He had last been seen near the docks at Parks Marina in Spirit Lake around 11:30 Saturday night.
Deputies discovered the body 45 yards offshore last night just before midnight near the Barefoot Bar in Okoboji.
Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office has contacted the family and wishes to thank all assisting agencies in their efforts.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.