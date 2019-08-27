Gibbon man charged with burglary and check forgery

By Sean Morawczynski | August 27, 2019 at 5:38 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 5:38 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Gibbon man is charged for burglary and check forgery after allegedly taking a blank check from a home in Gibbon last week.

55-year-old Peter Venditto allegedly broke into the house in Gibbon.

Sibley County Sheriff's Office says Venditto took a blank check from the homeowner and later attempted to pay Renville Sibley Co-op for an outstanding electric bill of over $600.

No one was home at the time of this incident but the Sheriff's Office said they received a similar report earlier in August where the witness observed Venditto in their home.

He is charged with Felony second-degree burglary and felony check forgery.

