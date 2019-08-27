Gibbon man charged with burglary and check forgery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Gibbon man is charged for burglary and check forgery after allegedly taking a blank check from a home in Gibbon last week.
55-year-old Peter Venditto allegedly broke into the house in Gibbon.
Sibley County Sheriff's Office says Venditto took a blank check from the homeowner and later attempted to pay Renville Sibley Co-op for an outstanding electric bill of over $600.
No one was home at the time of this incident but the Sheriff's Office said they received a similar report earlier in August where the witness observed Venditto in their home.
He is charged with Felony second-degree burglary and felony check forgery.
