Good Neighbor Project kicks off at Mankato’s Night to Unite

Good Neighbor Project kicks off at Mankato’s Night to Unite
VINE Faith in Action is launching the Greater Mankato Good Neighbor Project at Mankato’s Night to Unite Tuesday. (Source: VINE Faith in Action)
By Jake Rinehart | August 27, 2019 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 4:06 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action is launching the Greater Mankato Good Neighbor Project at Mankato’s Night to Unite Tuesday.

The project’s goal is to further connect neighbors and end social isolation and loneliness.

Mankato Public Safety will be handing out flyers about the Good Neighbor Project, which includes tips on how to be a good neighbor.

“Some of these gestures were once commonplace, but as the world has become more complex and isolating, have gone by the wayside,” VINE’s Executive Director Pam Determan said.

Why is it important to be a good neighbor? It reduces stress and loneliness and creates a sense of community and security. Being friendly is not only good for your neighbor but also you.

Posted by Greater Mankato Good Neighbor Project on Thursday, August 22, 2019

For more information, visit the Good Neighbor Project on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.