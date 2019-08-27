Good Neighbor Project kicks off at Mankato’s Night to Unite

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action is launching the Greater Mankato Good Neighbor Project at Mankato’s Night to Unite Tuesday.
The project’s goal is to further connect neighbors and end social isolation and loneliness.
Mankato Public Safety will be handing out flyers about the Good Neighbor Project, which includes tips on how to be a good neighbor.
“Some of these gestures were once commonplace, but as the world has become more complex and isolating, have gone by the wayside,” VINE’s Executive Director Pam Determan said.
For more information, visit the Good Neighbor Project on Facebook.
