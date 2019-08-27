Greater Mankato Area United Way upcoming events

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato United Way has two exciting events coming up.
On Friday, August 30th, United Way is teaming up with Bremer Bank for the bank’s 75th anniversary and providing 150 backpacks filled with school supplies to Mankato area elementary schools.
On Saturday, September 7th, United way will host their annual Human Foosball Tournament and block party. CEO of Greater Mankato United Way, Barb Kaus, says they are seeking volunteers.
“It’s a lot of fun so bring your family and children down there. There’s a lot of great things down there to interact with. We need volunteers! We could use you for shagging the balls that are kicked out of the courts," Kaus said. “Maybe water, updating scores, you name it we could use help."
Local businesses will be competing in the event on Front Street in downtown Mankato. The event aims to bring awareness of United Ways goal of raising $2,060,000 dollars to help fund local non-profit agencies programs.
