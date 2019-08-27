Hilltop Florist, Feeding Our Communities Partners team-up for new Hope in Bloom program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Deb and Kevin Newman, the new owners of Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse, are founding a program aimed at raising awareness and financial benefit for area nonprofit organizations.
The focus of this program, called Hope in Bloom, will be on nonprofit organizations whose missions are to improve the health and wellness of children, families and the overall community. Each month, Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse will partner with a different nonprofit organization, design a custom floral arrangement and donate 20% of all proceeds to the selected organization to support their cause.
“Our goal with Hope in Bloom is to help nonprofits in their efforts of supporting the many needs of children and families within our community each month," owners Deb and Kevin Newman said.
In the spirit of “blooming” the Hope in Bloom program, Hilltop Florist is partnering with Feeding Our Communities Partners for the entire month of September to support the BackPack Food Program.
“With school starting, Feeding Our Community Partners’ Backpack Food Program was a natural first choice,” the Newmans said. "No child should go hungry in our community. With Hope in Bloom, people can give a gift that is generous in more ways than one, as 20% of the proceeds will go directly to the nonprofit. This month’s floral arrangement was designed by two of our talented designers, who also happen to be elementary school teachers and understand the direct impact this nonprofit has on children in our area.”
The BackPack Food Program provides a weekend’s worth of healthy, well-balanced meals in small bags. The bags are given to the students’ teachers every Thursday to be discreetly placed into the child’s backpack on Friday. The BackPack Food Program will serve about 1,200 students in 28 schools this school year.
“We are so honored to be partnering with Hilltop Florist for their Hope in Bloom program. It is such a creative way to encourage and engage our community in giving back,” said Amy Phares, the community relations manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners.
