Hilltop Florist, Feeding Our Communities Partners team-up for new Hope in Bloom program

“With school starting, Feeding Our Community Partners’ Backpack Food Program was a natural first choice,” the Newmans said. "No child should go hungry in our community. With Hope in Bloom, people can give a gift that is generous in more ways than one, as 20% of the proceeds will go directly to the nonprofit. This month’s floral arrangement was designed by two of our talented designers, who also happen to be elementary school teachers and understand the direct impact this nonprofit has on children in our area.”