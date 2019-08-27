Hoffman Road at Highway 22 in Mankato closed Thursday, Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hoffman Road, west of Highway 22, will be closed for paving Thursday and Friday in Mankato.
The paving is necessary to repair an area where a failing pipe underneath the road was replaced in late July.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during this construction period.
Highway 22 motorists seeking to turn west onto Hoffman Road and Hoffman Road motorists trying to access Highway 22 will need to use Bassett Drive and Hosanna Drive, or an alternate route until the paving is complete late Friday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.