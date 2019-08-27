Loyola students welcomed back to school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday was the first day of school for Loyola Catholic School students.
Faculty and staff welcomed students and parents outside the front doors Tuesday morning.
This is the third year all students K-12 are on the same campus.
Principal Adam Bemmels says they make an effort every year to make sure kids shake off their nerves feel welcome on their first day.
“We wanna take away any apprehension they might have," Bemmels said. "Kind of take their mind off of ‘Oh my gosh, I’m starting the first day.’ And to have some energy, excitement and enthusiasm going.”
Tuesday also marks the beginning of the last week of summer for other Mankato students.
Mankato East and West high schools start classes Tuesday, Sept. 3.
