Man in custody after standoff with Albert Lea Police, SWAT

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Albert Lea Police Department (ALPD) apprehended Lwa M. Pi, 33, on pending charges of domestic assault and 2nd degree assault Tuesday.
The emergency, located at 614 Water Street, indicated that a female was hysterically crying and that there was a language barrier.
Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that an apparent physical domestic incident took place and that the suspect fired a shot inside the residence.
Pi proceeded to barricade himself, an adult female and three children inside the home, prompting ALPD to request the assistance of the South Central Drug Investigative Unit and Special Weapons & Tactics (SWAT) team.
While maintaining a perimeter of the residence, and prior to negotiation attempts, Pi exited the residence without further incident.
Members of the ALPD were able to apprehend Pi and transported him to the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center pending charges.
The Albert Lea Police Department was assisted by the Albert Lea Public Safety, Albert Lea Fire & Rescue, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Ambulance and Mower County SWAT team.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.