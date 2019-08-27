Mankato Pride Parade renamed to honor Jessica Flatequal

Mankato Pride Parade renamed to honor Jessica Flatequal
Mankato Pride Fest is honoring the life of Jessica Flatequal by renaming the parade after her. Flatequal, who died in April after battling liver and kidney problems, was a leader in Mankato's LGBTQ community.
By Lauren Andrego | August 27, 2019 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 11:58 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Pride Parade has a new name.

South Central Minnesota Pride announced that this year's Pride Fest will be dedicated to Jessica Flatequal, who died in April after battling liver and kidney problems.

Flatequal was a leader in Greater Mankato’s LGBTQ community for more than a decade.

PrideFest is honoring her life by renaming the parade the Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade.

They will also host a dedication ceremony for her on Sept. 7.

The 18th annual Mankato Pride Fest runs Sept. 6-8.

You can find the full Pride Fest schedule on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.