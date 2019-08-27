Mankato Pride Parade renamed to honor Jessica Flatequal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Pride Parade has a new name.
South Central Minnesota Pride announced that this year's Pride Fest will be dedicated to Jessica Flatequal, who died in April after battling liver and kidney problems.
Flatequal was a leader in Greater Mankato’s LGBTQ community for more than a decade.
PrideFest is honoring her life by renaming the parade the Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade.
They will also host a dedication ceremony for her on Sept. 7.
The 18th annual Mankato Pride Fest runs Sept. 6-8.
You can find the full Pride Fest schedule on the organization’s website.
