Mankato United reflects on inaugural season

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato United enjoyed plenty of success in its inaugural season in the WPSL.
“Excited to get recognized, right? We had a great season, Jenny Vetter won an award this year. Maggie Smithers won defensive player of the year for our conference and then we got recognized as the co–franchise of the year for our conference as well. Very exciting stuff, it’s great to see all the hard work pay off. It’s really fun to watch it all pay off,” said Rustin Luedtke, Mankato United general manager.
The Mankato United squad set the bar high in its first season of competition in the WPSL, losing just one time in all of 2019.
“Our goal this year was to compete, we competed really well, probably past what we thought we would do, and I think we can continue to do that with some additional recruitment and efforts from our team,” said Luedtke.
With all the successful youth, high school, and collegiate soccer programs in the area, Mankato United brings more action packed games to southern Minnesota.
“We’re able to bring that young adult soccer to Mankato at a high level. We’ve always had the high school programs, we’ve had youth soccer in the area do very well. MSU soccer has done fantastic, now we just have another element to watch the game grow. We have players that are just getting ready to play in college, and players that are trying to go pro eventually if they can,” said Luedtke.
And fans should expect another competitive United squad come 2020.
“We had great attendance, between 200 and 300 fans for every game. We recruited great players, had a great season, only had one loss. What I think it means going into next season and in years past is that we’re going to grow,” said Luedtke.
After a 6–1–3 record in season number one, there’s plenty to be excited about for the future.
