Minnesota State University, Mankato presents ‘Chrono-flora’ by photographer Regan Golden

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Work by photographer Regan Golden will be displayed in an exhibit in Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Conkling Gallery through Sept. 16.
The exhibit, located in Nelson Hall; Room 139, is free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Golden will deliver an artist’s lecture Monday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. in Ostrander Auditorium, located in the Centennial Student Union.
A reception for the artist will be held following the lecture.
Golden is currently a lecturer in drawing and art theory at the University of Minnesota and the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.
Golden’s photographs and large-scale collages have been exhibited in solo and group shows both nationally and internationally. She has received grants from the Joan Mitchell Foundation, the Core Program, the Jerome Foundation and the Minnesota State Arts Board.
