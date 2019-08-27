Mother of child who drove into Chesley Skate Park building charged

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The mother of the nine-year-old who allegedly drove into a building at Chesley Skate Park has now been charged.
38-year-old Natalia Erica Franch Gomez, of Mankato, is charged with child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a child. The 22-year-old passenger of the vehicle, Conner Hudalla, was charged late last week.
Gomez is accused of looking on while the nine-year-old got behind the wheel of the vehicle, eventually driving it into the wall at the skate park.
Both Gomez and Hudalla have court appearances on Sept. 26.
