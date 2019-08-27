New Ulm installs new banners on Broadway

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — New Ulm is in the process of installing new banners along Broadway Street.
The banners will be hung will from South 12th Street to North 17th Street along Highway 14 and 15 and on North 7th Street from Broadway to Spring Street.
The banners depict 20 of New Ulm’s most iconic attractions, including Schell’s Brewery, the Brown County Historical Society, the Hermann Monument and the Wanda Gag House.
The new banners are a collaborative project between the New Ulm Convention & Visitors Bureau, the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of New Ulm.
Committee members from these three organizations met regularly for over a year to determine the style of the banners and what would be depicted on each banner.
The updated banner design features two banners per street pole, which means new hardware will need to be constructed to support them. Because of this, and New Ulm Street Department’s busy schedule during the summer, the installation process will take place on Fridays throughout the remainder of the summer.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.