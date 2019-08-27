O’Rourke, white face ewe looking for another 1st Place finish

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KEYC) — Two weeks ago we introduced Izzy O’ Rourke, a sheep showman who recently represented Faribualt County 4-H at the Minnesota State Fair with her white face ewe lamb.
O’Rourke had a champion ewe and market lamb at the county level, earning herself a state fair trip.
But her banner chasing didn’t end there, as she found success at the Minnesota State Fair in the 4-H Sheep Show with her white face ewe lamb. She won her class and was then selected as overall champion white and speckle face wether dam.
O’Rourke continues her banner chasing on Saturday at the State FFA Sheep Show.
