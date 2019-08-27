Salts in Minnesota water becoming an issue

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KEYC) — Here in Minnesota, soft water is hard to find.
This map indicates most of the state has hard water.
This means more softener salt is needed to treat the water.
There's one large, salty problem with this: the more softener salt you use, the more chloride that gets into our rivers, lakes and streams.
This can be detrimental, killing aquatic life and making our water unhealthy.
“To remove that chloride is extremely expensive technology," explained Public Information Officer Stephen ‘Mikk’ Mikkelson. "That’s the problem with most cities, they can’t afford that kind of treatment.”
Chloride doesn't dissolve.
Once it's there, it's there forever.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency identified that this was a major problem just over a decade ago.
Ever since, they have been trying to educate citizens about how much softener salt, or melting salt, is good to use.
“Even on your sidewalk at home, it’s kind of alarming, a space that would be like the normal size of a parking space in a parking lot really needs only one cup of salt spread throughout and that will melt as much as if you layer it thick as if you’re putting peanut butter on bread,” Mikkelson added.
This exhibit featured a new water softener and the benefits it brings compared to an old one.
Mikkelson understands that replacing a water softener isn't cheap, but the savings in the long run, as well as helping our area waterways, is well worth it.
“If you have an old system, maybe it’s time to upgrade," said Mikkelson. "The old ones would run on a timer, so every day at the same time, or every other day, it cycles through. The newer technologies are on a use base so if it needs to recycle it will.”
Mikkelson added that other major chloride pollutants in the state include using way too much road salt in the winter as well as runoff from agriculture.
This exhibit will be running through the end of the Minnesota State Fair at the Eco Experience Building.
