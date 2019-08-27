Senator Julie Rosen named 2019 Public Official of the Year by Care Providers of Minnesota

“Senator Rosen was selected as this year’s recipient in recognition of her firm commitment to providers of senior services and ongoing dedication to long-term care issues,” said Patti Cullen, President/CEO of Care Providers of Minnesota. “She has a strong understanding of the complex regulations, workforce challenges and funding issues across the continuum of care. Senator Rosen is a true champion of senior care providers and we are thrilled to present her with this award in recognition of all she does to advance long-term care issues at the legislature.”