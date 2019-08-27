Senator Julie Rosen named 2019 Public Official of the Year by Care Providers of Minnesota

ST. Paul, Minn. (KEYC) - The Care Providers of Minnesota have named state Senator Julie Rosen (R-Vernon Center) as their 2019 Public Official of the Year.
The non-profit organization, which has been active in the effort to reform Minnesota’s elder abuse prevention laws, recognized Sen. Rosen for her senior care advocacy.
“I am deeply honored and proud,” said Sen. Rosen. “I am proud of the historic elder care reform bill we passed this year, and eternally thankful for the Care Providers and their involvement in the effort to protect and care for our elderly and vulnerable.”
“Senator Rosen was selected as this year’s recipient in recognition of her firm commitment to providers of senior services and ongoing dedication to long-term care issues,” said Patti Cullen, President/CEO of Care Providers of Minnesota. “She has a strong understanding of the complex regulations, workforce challenges and funding issues across the continuum of care. Senator Rosen is a true champion of senior care providers and we are thrilled to present her with this award in recognition of all she does to advance long-term care issues at the legislature.”
The award will be presented to Sen. Rosen during the Care Providers annual convention at the Celebration of Caring Reception on November 19 at Mystic Lake.
