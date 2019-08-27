Tee It Up for the Troops raising money for veteran services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tee It Up for the Troops is an organization known for its nation-wide fundraising event for veterans and they spent their Monday at the Mankato Golf Club, inviting others to golf for a cause.
Combining the love of the game and respect for the country and its troops, Tee It Up for the Troops has been raising money for various veteran organizations since 2005.
“It began here in the Twin Cities by a dad who asked his son, ‘What can we do to support you guys over there?’ and he said ‘We’re fine over here, but take care of those veterans who are coming home broken and the families that need support while we’re gone,” said secretary for Tee It Up for the Troops, Terry Branham.
Tee It Up for the Troops raises around one million dollars a year for veteran service organizations with their 60 events across the United States.
“And we partner with several national organizations, for example, Gary Sinise Foundation, which provide homes for disabled vets, we are also very well connected to Warfighter Sports and that program offers professional trainers for our disabled veterans in 57 sports,” said Branham.
The day included a silent auction along with the golf and a lunch program with the featured speaker being a local disabled veteran, who stressed the importance of events like Tee It Up for the Troops.
“I mean the VA and everybody does so much for us, but at the end of the day there’s still a lot of the gaps that need to be filled and if it wasn’t for events like Tee It Up for the Troops, those gaps wouldn’t be filled," said veteran and speaker, Jack Zimmerman, "and you know, my brothers all go to war and they come home with different injuries and things like that, it’s just awesome for the community come out and support us so those gaps can be filled.”
“It comes with a lot of blood sweat and tears, but it really sends a message that freedom is not free and we’re looking to the community to support our organization that supports veteran service organizations,” said Branham.
Thanks to community support, Tee It Up For The Troops will be in Mankato again next year on August 24.
